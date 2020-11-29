1/1
David Alan Nelson
David Alan Nelson 1931- 2020 David Nelson of Laramie died at age 89 on Nov 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born to Ruth and Dewey Nelson in 1931 and was married to Joan Anderson in 1956.

He is survived by his children Susan Bernacki, Catherine Nelson, Andrew Nelson, Julia Nelson, nine grand children, and his brother Robert Nelson.

He is predeceased by his wife Joan (2005) and his son Randal (2020).

He received his SB from MIT in 1953, MS from University of Rhode Island 1955 and PhD from University of New Hampshire in 1960, all in Chemistry. He was a professor of Chemistry at the University of Wyoming from 1962 until 1997.

David loved his family and friends, his dogs and the outdoors. He was generous and kind with an endless curiosity and will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may to be sent to his son's "Randal Nelson Graduate Student Fund" (http://uofr.us/nelson) to support University of Rochester Computer Science graduate students.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
