David Carl Sheesley 1936- 2020 David Carl Sheesley, 84, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after an extended battle with debilitating and declining health. David was married for 25 years to the late Geraldine Alice Sheesley. David and Gerry had three amazing sons: Kevin Lee Sheesley with wife Marci, Jeffrey Vaughan Sheesley with wife He-Jung, and Drew William Sheesley with wife Shannon. After a period of time, he met this last lifelong companion, Betty Harrington. David and Betty had many adventures that included camping, traveling and visiting with good friends. Whatever adventures they were experiencing, they usually had all of their 4-legged companions.David was born in Alamosa, Colorado on January 10, 1936. He was the son of Vaughan Sheesley and Dorothy M. Sheesley. He grew up in the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado. David was a son, brother, father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. David has two brothers, Danny Joe Sheesley and Donald "Skip" Snyder, and one sister, Carlyn Clark. David was an avid outdoorsman, excellent fly fisherman, and hunter. He enjoyed taking his sons with him on countless adventures into the mountains. David served in the Navy and attended Adams State College, earning a degree in Chemistry. He later became an Environmental Scientist and Program Manager working for many different agencies, institutions, and businesses. He continued up until his passing to participate in business matters related to owning his own company (Aristatek) in Laramie, Wyoming. David had a spiritual side to him and it would be comforting to his surviving family and friends that he is no longer battling his illness; instead he again is young and vigorous and with his family and friends that preceded him in death.David is survived by his brothers and sister, his three sons, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his two dogs Tember and Lammy.David is preceded in death by his mother and father.A memorial service will be held at a later date.