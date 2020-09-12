David Michael Welke 1964- 2020 David Michael Welke, age 56, died of cancer on August 20, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.



David is survived by his wife, Susan Welke, of Orlando; his mother, Ruth Welke, of Oviedo, Florida; and his brother, Kent Welke, of Greenville, South Carolina. His father, Dr. James Welke, passed away in 2018.



David was born on February 27, 1964 in Bloomington, Indiana. In 1966 the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming. David's education began at the University of Wyoming Preparatory School and he continued on to graduate from Laramie High School in 1982. David earned the Joe C. Watt scholarship to the University of Wyoming, eventually receiving his degree in Electrical Engineering in 1987. Later he earned a Master's Certificate in Applied Project Management from Villanova University.



Feeding his deep passion for space exploration, in 1987 he moved to Orlando, Florida and accepted a position working with the U.S. Space Program as an Electrical Design Engineer.



In his final years, he was employed with Boeing working on the Return to Space Program. Among many other accolades, NASA administrators personally awarded David with the Space Flight Awareness Team Award, recognizing his dedication and commitment to excellence and his achievements in support of the space program. He truly was a rocket scientist.



NASA's astronaut team also benefited from David's efforts; that team awarded him the Astronaut's Personal Achievement Award for professionalism, dedication and outstanding support that greatly enhanced space flight safety and mission success. In recognition of these achievements, and as a symbol of their special thanks, the Astronaut team, represented by Mark E. Kelly, presented the award that also included a Silver Snoopy pin that had been on a space flight.



David was a loving husband and enjoyed traveling with his wife. As a car and music enthusiast, he will be remembered by all who knew him as the very kindest and gentlest person they have ever met. He will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to: In memory of David Welke, care of: University of Wyoming Foundation, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 S. 22nd Street, Laramie, Wyoming 82070. Memorial gifts online via credit card can be made on the secure webpage.



Also, a donation may be sent to Hospice of the Comforter, AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida, 550 East Rollins Street, Sixth Floor, Orlando, FL 32803, or on their webpage.



