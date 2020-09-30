Debra Ann (Mendoza) Tipton 1953- 2020 Debra "Debbie" Ann Tipton, 67, of Laramie, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 13, 1953 in Laramie, WY.
She had a love of learning, from kindergarten through high school, where she excelled in academics.
After she graduated from Laramie High School, she started working at Head Start (initially to be a comfort to her little brother, who was starting Head Start). Soon after her brother, Matt, was settled in, she was offered a permanent position because of her kindness and compassionate nature.
She eventually left for Nebraska, where she put her love of cooking to good use as prep cook with her brother, Tony.
Debbie was offered an opportunity to return to teaching, this time to assist her sister, Maria in Arizona. Debbie was warmly embraced by the community easing her transition to her new home. She was nurturing and patient with her new students and was able to make learning fun and interesting. She sure had a way with words.
She then returned to Wyoming to care for her mother, where she also worked full time at American Linen. She continued to work there for several years following her mother's passing. While working at American Linen she met Donald Tipton, and they married in 2000.
She then went on to work at Safeway, where she managed the Bakery Department and later the Deli Department. While working at Safeway she cared for her father until his passing.
After working at Safeway she took a position as a prep cook at the New Mandarin and retired from there after five years.
Debbie loved spending time with her family, laughing, telling stories, cooking and watching her favorite TV shows with her sisters.
She loved spending time with her husband, Don, shopping in Cheyenne or Fort Collins talking and laughing with him. Debbie loved to crochet scarfs, blankets, and anything else. She also enjoyed reading, particularly fantasy, fiction and mystery. She enjoyed traveling, seeing new sights, trying unusual foods, meeting new people.
Debbie was one of a kind; beautiful, brave, kind, compassionate, loving, giving, hilarious, happy, and full of life. She will be loved long after she is laid to rest, and her memory will live on for generations as our family celebrates her and the legacy she left behind.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio G. Mendoza and Evangeline E. Mendoza, and her brother, John A. Mendoza.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Tipton; her siblings and their children, brother, Anthony L. Mendoza; his sons, Federico and Francisco Mendoza; sister, Genevieve and Joe Aguirres; her children, Jose (Sawmber) Aguirres and Gypsy Aguirres; sister, Elizabeth and Ysidoro Jaramillo; sister, Maria Mendoza and her daughter, Eva-Marie (Timothy) Montoya; sister, Stephanie Nottage and her children, Tiphanie (Jacob) Nekolite and Douglas (Kathryn) Nottage; sister, Evangeline L. Mendoza and her daughter, Ashley Christine Mendoza; and her brother, Mathew (Michelle) Mendoza. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 3, 2020 at the Lincoln Center.
