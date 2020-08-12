Don Lamar Boyer 1938- 2020 Don Lamar Boyer was born on April 5, 1938 and passed away on June 19, 2020. Don was the son of Albert D. and Mildred A. Boyer (both deceased) of Valley View, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his former wife, Eileen Boyer, of Tempe, Arizona; his sons Eric Boyer and his wife Margaret and their children Kai and Samara of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Col Dustin Boyer, US Army, Ret. and Michelle of Las Vegas, Nevada; while his brother Eugene Boyer is deceased he is survived by Eugene's children Tina, Cynthia, Sheila, Kean and Nathan; while his sister, Edna Mae Hoy is also deceased, he is survived by his Edna's children Steven, Gregory, Lynn and Kim.



Don's formative years were spent in Valley View, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the 1956 graduating class of Hegins Township High School. Inspired by his brother Don continued his education at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York and in 1960 graduated with an Engineering degree. Don continued his life long pursuit of higher education earned a PhD in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland in 1965. He began his academic career at the University of Delaware in Newark where he was an assistant professor from 1964-1971. He spent the next three years at the National Science Foundation in Washington DC. In 1974 became professor and chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. He raised his family in Wyoming before taking a similar position at Arizona State University in Tempe in 1988. He remained at ASU until his retirement in 2008. Don was passionate about his job. He especially enjoyed research and in particular his collaborations with Dr. Joe Fernando, Dr. Peter Davies and Dr. Gabriel Chabert D'Hieres with whom he published numerous peer-reviewed articles.



Don truly loved his family and life. He loved traveling and did so extensively with his former wife. In fact they lived in Dundee, Scotland and Grenoble, France for a time period and visited most European countries, China, Japan and Russia. Don was a huge baseball fan and enjoyed coaching his sons. Perhaps the highlight of his sports career was coaching the 1983 Laramie Little League All stars to a state championship. He also loved skiing and built a house in Breckenridge, Colorado for his sons to ski race. That love has been passed down to his grandchildren who also are avid ski racers. Don really enjoyed playing cards. Although Parkinson's disease slowly took away his physical and mental capacities Don never lost his passion for life. Less than week before his death he wanted to write grant proposals, go out to eat and to the casino to play cards. His passion for life and unwillingness to quit were an inspiration to all.



