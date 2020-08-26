1/
Donald Roy Johnson
Donald Roy Johnson 1929- 2020 Donald Roy Johnson, 90, of Laramie died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

Donald was born December 6, 1929, to Fredrick and Velma Newlon in Burns, WY. He married Lonna Smith on January 26, 1951 and they had four children.

Donald served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Afterwards, he and Lonna moved to Laramie in 1955 where he began to ranch and later went on to work and retire from the Laramie Fire Department. During his downtime, he loved to fish and hunt and was a board member for the Eppson Center for Seniors.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lonna; and his son John.

He is survived by his children, Sue Watson, Lorra Cotton, and Lon Johnson; eleven grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

Donald will be buried along-side his wife in a family plot in Albin, WY.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Laramie Boomerang from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
