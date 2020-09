1948- 2020 Edward M. Moeller, 72, of Laramie died September 11. Edward M. Moeller, 72, of Laramie, Wyoming, passed away on September 11, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne. He was born on April 13, 1948 in Saratoga, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and services will be held later on.