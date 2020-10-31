Edward Marvin Schott 1950- 2020 Edward Marvin Schott was born July 1, 1950 to Joe & May Schott in Laramie, WY. Ed grew up in Laramie and graduated from Laramie Senior High in 1969. During his younger years growing up he joined 4-H at the age of 12, where he made life-long friends and enjoyed the opportunities it afforded him. In his teens he worked on several local ranches, haying and working livestock along with several other part-time jobs during school. After graduation he joined the Army National Guard where he proudly served from 1970 - 1976 in the 133rd Engineers. While in the guard, Ed worked as a cabinet maker, sheet metal worker and started his own Mobile Home repair business. When Ed wasn't working one of his many jobs, you could find him on the rodeo grounds. Ed loved rodeo and although not the best rider, he later became a rodeo clown/bullfighter for several years; he served as a clown/bullfighter for Little Britches Rodeo and worked many high school & college rodeos.
In 1978 his dream job came available and he was hired to manage the Albany County Fairgrounds. While at the fairgrounds, Ed used his talents to transform the grounds into one of the best facilities in the state. After 21.5 years he left the fairgrounds for a short time to go to Colorado. While in Colorado he worked as a commercial carpenter and then in heavy civil construction. Returning to Laramie in 2003, Ed resumed his position as the manager of the fairgrounds where he worked another 9 years until his retirement in 2012. In his 30 years at the fairgrounds Ed impacted the lives of many: teaching the hired help and youth the right way to do things and instilling a good work ethic. He took an immense amount of pride in the grounds and serving the county with a top notch, clean facility. Anyone that was ever around Ed recognized him as a hard worker, skilled tradesman and capable of building anything he set his mind to.
Ed married Denise Riley and they had two boys, Eddie & Jody. Then he married Ellen Hepworth and they had one girl, Mary Beth. Later he was married to Melissa Johnston. Ed enjoyed driving horses, chariot racing, rodeo, collecting diecast toys and building to-scale trucks & construction equipment. He particularly liked building toys that were not available on the market. He also enjoyed building log furniture, working on antique equipment and going to auctions with Sue.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & May Schott and a sister in-law, Margo Schott. He is survived by his significant other, Sue Golding of Dayton, Wy; his two brothers, Dick Schott of Laramie, WY and Mike (Lil) Schott of Gretna, NE; his children Eddie (Jody Ann) Schott of Murfreesboro, TN, Jody (Sara) Schott of South Jordan, UT and Mary Beth Patton of West Jordan, UT; his loving grandchildren Joseph & Robert Schott of Murfreesboro, TN, Kelsey, Cooper & Kennedy Schott of South Jordan, UT and McKayah & Raydyn Patton of West Jordan, UT.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 7th at the Lucky Moon Arena, 10 Chimney Lamp Rd, Laramie, WY. The family requests all guests follow COVID-19 safety protocol. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Ed's name to the Laramie High School Rodeo Club, P.O. Box 364, Laramie, WY 82073.
