Elizabeth Y. Madrid
Elizabeth Y. Madrid 1925- 2020 Elizabeth Y. Madrid passed away on the 18th of October 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Life Care Center of Cheyenne. Elizabeth was a long-time resident of Laramie. She was born in Kyoto, Japan on December 1, 1925 to Kumataro and Kiyoshi Iwauchi.

She grew up in Japan with her two brothers, Hirotugu and Hiroyasu and later reunited with her half- brother, Kyoshu Isobe.

She later met and married Ruben T. Madrid in 1951 while he was stationed in Japan for the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge they came to the United States and soon settled in Laramie and raised their family.

Elizabeth was especially proud of taking and passing her U.S. citizenship test in 1967. She was a long-time employee of Rex Cleaners which later became Holland Cleaners in Laramie and retired in 2004. Elizabeth was a warm and caring person and always had a smile for family, friends, and people that she would meet. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved reading, cooking, knitting, sewing, soap operas and learning new things.

Elizabeth was preceded in passing by her husband, Ruben; her parents; and brothers.

She is survived by three sons and one daughter: Joe Madrid of St. Paul, Minnesota, David Madrid (Vivian) of Laramie, Wyoming, Robert Madrid of Laramie, Wyoming, and Marlene Petroski (John) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; eight grandchildren, Jon Madrid, Josie Madrid, Morgan, Marcus, and Macy Madrid, Elizabeth Beliaj (Michael), Angela Parnell and Sarah Dobkins (Phillip), and eight great-grandchildren. Elizabeth was loved by many and will be very missed.

Cremation has taken place. Due to social distancing there will be no services held at this time.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
