Elmer "Kim" Kingsholm Nelson, Jr. 1922- 2020 A generous and perceptive teacher, and an innovator in reforming prisons in the U.S. and Canada, Kim Nelson, 97, resident of Benicia, California, passed away on August 30, 2020.



Kim was born in the small university town of Laramie, Wyoming, on the 14th of September, 1922. He married his wife, Jane Oliver, in 1945; their son, Kirk, was born in 1947. The family moved from Laramie to California in 1952, to British Columbia in that year, and back to California in 1958.



After graduating from high school in Laramie, where he played football and won an award on the debating team, Kim earned an undergraduate degree in 1943, a Law degree in 1947, and a Master's in Psychology in 1949, all from the University of Wyoming. He earned a Doctorate in Public Administration at the University of Southern California in 1959.



Kim served in the U.S. Army during World War II, first as an enlisted man and, after completing OCS, as a second and first lieutenant. His last posting was in Connecticut, where he met his wife-to-be and oversaw remedial programs for servicemen who had been blinded in Europe.



After working as a psychologist in California state facilities in Marin and San Bernardino Counties, Kim accepted an offer to teach at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver in 1952, combining his interests in law and psychology by founding the first program in Criminology at a Canadian university. Later, in 1958, he became a professor of Public Administration at the University of Southern California, and ultimately was appointed Dean of the School from 1970 to 1975.



When he joined the USC faculty in 1958, Kim also began to direct the Youth Studies Center - again combining his interests in law and psychology. In later years he took leaves of absence to serve as Deputy Administrator of the California Youth and Adult Corrections Agency (1964) and as Associate Director of President Lyndon Johnson's Crime Commission (1966).



After moving to Northern California in 1975, Kim taught at the Sacramento Campus of the USC School of Public Administration for several years. In retirement, the Nelsons lived in Orinda, the Sierra foothills, Laramie, and finally Benicia.



Kim was a gentle soul and a devoted husband, father and uncle. He had a brilliant mind and a huge heart. He was deeply loved by his family members and colleagues. Kindness was his motto, which he lived with grace and poise.



Kim survived his wife, who passed away in 2006. He is survived by their son Kirk; his sister Barbara Rockwell; his nieces Anne Nelson Miller, Sherry Mullens, Joan Hart and Vilasini Balakrishnan; his nephew Tom Nelson; and many relatives.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wyoming State Historical Society or the Nici Self Historical Museum in Centennial.



In the autumn



an aspen leaf falls



to the ground



---Kirk Nelson, upon his father's passing



