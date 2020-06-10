Eva Wilson 1915- 2020 Eva C. Wilson of Laramie, WY passed away on June 2, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Littleton, CO at the age of 104 years.
Eva was born in a log cabin on a ranch outside of Sunshine, WY on October 1, 1915. She went to elementary school in Grass Creek, WY and graduated from Thermopolis High School in 1933. She attended McMurry College in Jacksonville, IL and graduated in 1937 with an education degree, majoring in English, Biology, and Business. While at college, she met her future husband, Scott L. Wilson. They married on November 22, 1937. For the next 40 years they were in the resort hotel business in Michigan and Florida.
In 1971, they moved to Thermopolis, WY and built the Holiday Inn in the state park. They sold the Holiday Inn in 1979 and moved to the Harris Ranch outside of Laramie, WY. The ranch was homesteaded by her uncle in 1908, and as a child, Eva spent summers at the ranch. After their move in 1979, she ran the ranch with her brother, Buddy Cremer. Later her son, Scott C. Wilson took over the ranch and presently her grandson, Ryan S. Wilson runs the ranch. In 1994, after 57 years of marriage, Eva's husband passed away. She continued to live on the ranch next door to her brother until he passed away.
Eva moved into Ivinson Home for Ladies in Laramie when she was 98, and when she broke her hip the day before her 101st birthday, she moved into Sunrise Senior Living in Littleton, CO.
Eva loved to paint, travel, and was a woman of intense faith. Nothing was more important to her than family. She will be remembered for her words of wisdom, positive outlook on life, and the way she loved everyone around her.
Eva is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel King Cremer and Ida May Harris, brother Buddy Cremer, sister Trudy Schneider, and daughter-in-law Shannon S. Wilson. She is survived by her son, Scott C. Wilson of Laramie, WY, her daughter, Suzanne W. Barbarossa of Bonita Spring, FL, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial will be held at a later date to honor Eva's life. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.