Frances Dolores Brooks 1932- 2020 Frances Dolores Brooks, age 88, a long-time resident of Laramie, passed away from natural causes at the Fort Worth home of her daughter on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Brooks also of Laramie.Survivors include her daughter, Theresa and husband, Brooks Dickey of Fort Worth, TX; son, Paul Brooks of Belle Fourche, SD; brother, John and wife, Diane Martinez of White Mountain Lake, AZ; grand-daughter, Frances and husband, Scott Hutson of Fort Worth, TX; great-grandsons, Derick and Gunner Hutson of Fort Worth, TX; grandson, Barry and wife, Pam Dickey and their son, Lance Dickey of Mansfield, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.