Francis Jones 1936- 2020 On September 24, 2020 Francis Jones passed away peacefully at his home in Mesquite, NV. Francis was born in Laramie October 1936 and was number 9 of 15 children born to Jim and Hattie Jones. He grew up and attended school in Elk Mountain, met and married Thelma Coats; they married in May 1957 and were together 63 years. Francis and Thelma raised three children: Tracy, Rodney, and Gayla.



Francis had many talents: he could repair almost anything, operated many pieces of heavy equipment, was a logger, uranium miner, coal miner, and in younger days was even a bareback rider. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family.



Francis was preceded in death by his parents; sisters' Doris, Helen, Margaret, Alice, Bernice, Faye; and brothers' Warren, Kenneth, Don. He is survived by his wife Thelma; three children and their spouses Tracy (Ann), Rodney, Gayla (Phil); six grandchildren Justin, Jason, Erin, Krista, Kyle; and six great-grandchildren Ethan, Drake, Conner, Bailey, Brecklin, and Emmery. Francis also leaves behind five brothers and their spouses: Jim (Nellie), Jack (Carolyn), Bill (Edith), Dick (Tammy), Dave (Luann); and numerous nieces and nephews. His gentle mannerism, soft spoken words-of-wisdom, kind spirit, and hunting/fishing stories will be missed by all his family and friends. Cremation has taken place, services will be held later.



