Francis Jones
1936 - 2020
Francis Jones 1936- 2020 On September 24, 2020 Francis Jones passed away peacefully at his home in Mesquite, NV. Francis was born in Laramie October 1936 and was number 9 of 15 children born to Jim and Hattie Jones. He grew up and attended school in Elk Mountain, met and married Thelma Coats; they married in May 1957 and were together 63 years. Francis and Thelma raised three children: Tracy, Rodney, and Gayla.

Francis had many talents: he could repair almost anything, operated many pieces of heavy equipment, was a logger, uranium miner, coal miner, and in younger days was even a bareback rider. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with family.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents; sisters' Doris, Helen, Margaret, Alice, Bernice, Faye; and brothers' Warren, Kenneth, Don. He is survived by his wife Thelma; three children and their spouses Tracy (Ann), Rodney, Gayla (Phil); six grandchildren Justin, Jason, Erin, Krista, Kyle; and six great-grandchildren Ethan, Drake, Conner, Bailey, Brecklin, and Emmery. Francis also leaves behind five brothers and their spouses: Jim (Nellie), Jack (Carolyn), Bill (Edith), Dick (Tammy), Dave (Luann); and numerous nieces and nephews. His gentle mannerism, soft spoken words-of-wisdom, kind spirit, and hunting/fishing stories will be missed by all his family and friends. Cremation has taken place, services will be held later.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
