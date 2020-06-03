Gay Maurine George
1955 - 2020
Gay Maurine George 1955- 2020 Gay Maurine George, 65, of Laramie, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.

Avid traveler and semi-retired attorney Gay George's love for the beauty of life didn't end with her death.

Her amusing and carefree spirit lives on through the ocean in Avalon, the golden sands of San Simeon and sweeping mountains of New Zealand. Gay was able to share her life with people all over the world with her work in the Peace-corps. She laughed with the people of Germany, shared stories with the folks of Simao and broke bread with the people of Switzerland. Although a heavy hitter in the courtroom, Gay had the kindest heart. If you needed something and she had it, it was yours. If she didn't have it, she found a way to get it.

Gay enjoyed being with her doggies and her friends. She enjoyed lunch dates and dancing with her adopted grandchildren. In her words "They had the moves!".

Words can not be put together eloquently enough to describe Gay and her life on earth. Those who knew her can attest to that. Her contagious personality brought laughter to all she came across. She was so much more than words. We could all bring a special light into the world if we lived more like Gay.

Private services will be held.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
