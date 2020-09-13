George Frison 1924- 2020 GEORGE CARR FRISON , Rancher/Archaeologist, 1924-2020



George Frison, age 95, died peaceably at his home on September 7. In his final days he received much loving care from his daughter Carol Placek, friend Geri Zeimens and friend and professional caretaker Kimberly A. Shepherd.



Born in Worland, Wyoming George was raised by his grandparents on a ranch in the Big Horn Mountains east of Ten Sleep an area rich in archaeological sites that he learned to love dearly. On the ranch they raised sheep which he said made their livestock business profitable but said that they kept a few cattle around to be respectable. While growing up and working on the ranch he developed a great respect for human nature and the human condition and made very astute observations on human behavior. He loved to tell stories about sheepherders and other local characters that he knew. The ability to make these kinds of acute observations about humanity served him well later on in his interpretations of activities represented by artifacts and cultural features at various types of archaeological sites.



He graduated from Ten Sleep high school and completed a semester of college at the University of Wyoming but left school to enlist in the Navy. During World War II he served in the South Pacific area where he was injured when a Kamikaze plane crashed into his ship. After the war ended he returned to the ranch and soon married June Glanville and they raised their daughter Carol his pride and joy. Later the family sold the ranch and he went back to school and finished a degree at the University of Wyoming and went on to receive a masters and doctorate degrees from the University of Michigan. He then returned to the University of Wyoming where he created the Anthropology Department and continued to do research mainly at sites in Wyoming.



He found his first arrowhead at age 4 and became an avid artifact collector which ultimately led to his career in archaeology. On the ranch he hunted to feed his family and acquired a unique understanding of animal behavior, tactics that were required for successful hunting and applied those observations to his interpretations of prehistoric animal kill and meat processing sites. He pioneered methods of analysis of artifacts and sites that became known as the "Frison Effect" on archaeological research. Through his numerous books and other publications he became widely known and respected internationally. He received numerous awards for his scientific research. He was very gratified and humbled when he became the first scientist from Wyoming to be elected to the National Academy of Science.



June passed away in 2011 at the age of 87 and he mourned her loss up until his own death.



Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's research, 2232 Del Range Blvd in Cheyenne in memory of June, or to:



Donations in memory of George to be used to put a cover over the Paleoindian red ochre mine at the site at Sunrise to protect it from continued erosion, ( send to: SHAPPS, 5196 rd 72, Torrington, WY 82240)



