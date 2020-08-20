Glenda Arellano 1960- 2020 Glenda Arellano beloved mother, grandmother and long-time resident of Laramie, WY died unexpectedly on August 12, 2020 at the age of 60. Glenda is survived by her children Juan Carlos Flores and Savanna Christopher (Eric Christopher); her 5 grandchildren Latavia Flores, Charlie Rain Christopher, Slade Christopher, Daniel Flores, and Diangelo Flores; her niece Sarah Becerra; and her two nephews Robert Arellano and Travis Medina.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents Alex and Lillian Arellano; her sister, Debbie Medina; her two brothers Jefferey and Alex Jr. Arellano; her grandfather Eloy Vigil; her grandmother, Virgilia Sanchez Vigil; and her nephew, Anthony Medina.
Glenda was born in Amalia, New Mexico on June 7th, 1960 to Alex and Lillian Arellano. She was the eldest of 4. She attended Laramie High School. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, puzzles, games, reading, and taking care of her family. Glenda was a hard-working, passionate figure of strength, and had a huge heart who never waned in her support or love of her family. She was always supportive, encouraging and proud of her kids and grandchildren.
Glenda will be remembered for her selflessness and quiet strength. She never complained and always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family.
Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
