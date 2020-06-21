Glenn A. Hottenstein
Glenn A. Hottenstein 1937- 2020 Glenn A. Hottenstein died unexpectedly on June 4. He was 82 and living in Charlottesville, Virginia, with his wife of 33 years, Linda.

Glenn was born in Virginia on September 9, 1937. His family moved to California in 1946 where he grew up, served in the National Guard, and graduated from UCLA in 1959. He graduated from U.C. Berkeley Law School in 1963. In 1969, he moved to Montana.

When Glenn moved to Wyoming in 1973, he was the youngest District Counsel for the Veteran's Administration. He was a successful trial attorney in private practice in Cheyenne for almost two decades.

Glenn owned and managed rental properties for most of his adult life. He instilled the value of hard work, love of country, and asking keen analytical questions in his daughters. He enjoyed skiing, camping, and boating with family. Upon retirement, Glenn and Linda moved to Tennessee in 2002 and to Virginia in 2016.

He is survived by three daughters, including Lisa Ackley (Robert) and Erin Hottenstein (David), along with stepdaughter, Jodie Stellern (Brion), sister Betsy Bramblett (George), several grandchildren and extended family. A formal service may happen later. To send cards, please email info@erinhottenstein.com.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
