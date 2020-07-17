Glenn Roberson 1960- 2020 Glenn Roberson died July 15, 2020 having fought a valiant fight against the ravages of hemochromatosis.
Glenn was born March 6, 1960 in Belle Fourche, SD to Ronald and Mary Roberson. He was introduced to the cowboy life at age 8 on a ranch near Albion, MT and the cowboy way stuck hard and fast. He attended grade schools in Newcastle, Rocksprings, and Laramie, as well as old fashion, one-room, country schoolhouses in Albion and Tie Siding. He attended junior and senior high school in Laramie, graduating in the class of 1978.
He worked on many ranches including Greenwood, Bellvore, Brugeman, and Bell-Otte. He loved horses, mechanics, and guns, and John Wayne. Did we mention Glenn was a cowboy? He had a passion for saddle bronc riding and rodeo. Glenn was fiercely loyal to his friends and he developed many friends fiercely loyal to himself. Did we mention Glenn was a cowboy?
Glenn shared his own brand of love in his marriages to Celia, Shae, Robin, and Ann (his high school sweetheart) who he shared his life was with until the end. His greatest love and pride were for his sons Jake and Shell. Did we mention Glenn was a cowboy?
With his natural mechanic abilities, he worked at the Albany County Road and Bridge until the disease he fought so hard rendered him unable to continue.
Glenn is survived in death by his wife Ann, sons Jake and Shell Roberson, parents Ron Roberson and Mary and Terry Benson, three brothers Monte, Gobi, and Clay, a half-brother, Aaron Benson, a step brother, TG Benson, five stepsisters, Geri Craig, Brooke Robinson, Becky Lougee, Sydra Thatch, and Kara Schaffner, dozens of nieces and nephews, (four) stepchildren T.J., Ben, Ashley, Ryan, and Joel He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin.
Words cannot express how much we will miss this cowboy.
Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the residence of Kirk and Kris Dory, 2095 Riverside Dr., Laramie, WY.
