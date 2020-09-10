Gregory Neal Worster 1957- 2020 Born September 17, 1957 in Laramie, Wyoming. Passed August 22, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Survived by wife Christina of 44 years. Son William of North Las Vegas, NV, Son Dale of North Las Vegas, NV, Daughter Meranda Noel of Sinclair, WY. 8 Grandchildren, 2 Great grandchildren several nieces, nephews, extended and adopted family. Preceded in death by his Father Thomas Murdoch, Mother Sandra Brown, Brothers Larry & John, Paternal Grandparents Cecil & Ruby Murdoch. Maternal Grandparents Bud & Mildred Grant, and Stepfather William (Bill) Worster. Greg was a very hardworking man and never stopped. He loved fishing, hunting, gambling, woodworking and spending time with family. He spent a short time in the Army with the 82nd airborne division, where he earned his GED. In his lifetime he worked construction in Wyoming. He later traveled to several different states working on water treatment facilities. Finally settling in North Las Vegas working for Temco Logistics. According to his request there will be no services, but he would like everyone who knew him to please go fishing.



