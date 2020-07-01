Herbert William Hoover
1932 - 2020
Herbert William Hoover 1932- 2020 Herb Hoover passed from this life on Friday June 26, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Ruth and Lloyd Hoover on December 1, 1932.

He graduated from Ogden High School, Oregon State University, and the University of Wisconsin. He joined the Army and honorably served his country for his enlistment. He married Lynnette Teeter in 1954 and they lived their lives together until his passing. They had one son, Craig.

Herb enjoyed being an active member of his community. He joined the Jaycees where he eventually became president and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award.

He was a long-time banker in Laramie and also became the president of the Laramie Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the Clare Mundell Award. He was also active on the Albany County Library board of directors where he served as Treasurer. He was on the original board of directors for the Wyoming Territorial Prison Committee, was the first warden, and a driving force in moving that project to completion for the betterment of his chosen city.

He and Lynnette enjoyed international travel to Europe multiple times. He also enjoyed outdoor activities of camping, fishing, hunting, and skiing for his entire life. He retired from banking and became a "snowbird" to Arizona for several years. When moving twice a year became a burden, he lived a relaxed life in Laramie for the remainder of his days.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lynnette; and his son Craig.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
