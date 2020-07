Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family

Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family





Go to

1932- 2020 Jacqueline "Jackie" Bath, 87, of Laramie died April 25. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Greenhill Cemetery with Reverend Michelle Bacon, officiating.Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store