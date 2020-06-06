James Edwin Seim
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edwin Seim 1929- 2015 James Seim, currently of Douglas, WY, formerly of Laramie, Wyoming passed away on May 11th of this year. Born in Stillwater, Minnesota to Edwin Conrad Seim and Myrtle Martha Schultz Seim. They welcomed five children. James was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Suzanne, and daughter Nancy. He is survived by his sister, Merelyn Demoski of Stillwater and his four remaining children, Ruth (Terry) Usrey, James Jr. (Tina), Sandra (Tim) Walcott, and William (Tammy). He had 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Rest easy, Dad...we will miss you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved