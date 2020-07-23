1/
James Grimes
{ "" }
James Grimes 1986- 2020 James Grimes, 34, of Saratoga, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, at WMC in Casper. James was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and camping in the mountains around Saratoga. He was also a talented cook and enjoyed making meals for his friends and family.

James was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by his many family members, friends, and his sweet dog, Benelli.

Survivors include his parents, Will and Sally Grimes of Laramie; his sister, Kate; his daughter, ShayLynn, as well as several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A family gathering will take place at a later date.

Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home
2133 Rainbow Ave.
Laramie, WY 82070
(307)742-2479
