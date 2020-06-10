James Zancanella 1922- 2020 James A. Zancanella, 98, of Salt Lake City, Utah, died peacefully of natural causes on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.



He was born March 1, 1922, in Valcava, Italy, the son of Emanuel Zancanella and Augusta Bondi Zancanella. James and his mother came to the United States in 1925, when he was three years old, to join Emanuel who had previously immigrated. The family settled in Rock Springs, Wyoming.



Jim attended schools in Superior, Wyoming, and was a 1940 graduate of Superior High School. He served in the United States Navy in the Pacific during World War II, and met the love of his life, Lillian Leskovec of Rock Springs, Wyoming, when he returned from the service. They were married in 1946 in Rock Springs.



Shortly after their marriage they moved to Laramie where Jim attended the University of Wyoming, earning bachelor's and master's degrees. He later attended the University of Northern Colorado where he earned his doctorate.



Jim was a professor in the College of Education at the University of Wyoming for thirty years, retiring in 1987. During his time at UW, he was chair of the Department of Vocational Teacher Education, and Dean of Vocational-Technical Programs and Community College Relations. He served as president of the Mountain-Plains Business Education Association and was an officer in the American Vocational Association. He served for several years on the Wyoming Commission on Occupational Health and Safety.



He was active in many civic groups including Kiwanis and Laramie Plains Antenna TV Association, and in St. Paul's Newman Center Catholic Church. He was among a small group of Laramie residents who founded Citizens Bank and, as board chairman, could sometimes be seen mowing the lawn in the trailer courts at 30th and Grand, behind the bank.



In 2004 he and Lillian moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to be closer to their daughter's family.



His interests included music, walking, University of Wyoming sports, spending time with his family, and following the news and politics.



Jim and Lillian moved into Legacy Village Sugar House retirement community in 2018 and celebrated their 72nd anniversary in August 2019 with family in attendance. Lillian passed away November 1, 2019.



Survivors include his children Paul Zancanella (Vicky) of Rock Springs, WY, Don Zancanella (Dorene Kahl) of Boise, ID, and Jean Zancanella (Richard Frerichs) of Salt Lake City, UT; his grandchildren Matt Zancanella, Bryel Mulligan, ReAnn Dinwiddie, Tony Zancanella, Jean-Louise Zancanella, Brian Frerichs and Daniel Frerichs; and five great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Robert Zancanella; and his wife Lillian.



Jim will be buried in Rock Springs WY alongside his wife.



Funeral arrangements are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store