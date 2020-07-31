Jerrold A. Moore 1934- 2020 Jerrold A. Moore died of natural causes on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, TX., in the midst of a Covid-19 surge and a hurricane that pummeled the city's coast that day. Born on March 9, 1934, he was a North Platte, NE. native who grew up in Laramie, WY. Jerry graduated Valedictorian of his class at the University of Wyoming Prep High School in 1952 and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from UW. The years of 1952 through 1954 brought about a marriage to Sonya Bohrer Moore and the births of their son, Bob, and their two daughters, Melissa and Shelley. In 1956, the family moved to Atlanta, GA., where Jerry earned his Masters Degree in City Planning from Georgia Tech., after which he was employed as Associate Planning Director for the city of Wichita, KS.
In 1962, Jerry was unexpectedly offered, and accepted, the position of Planning Director for the City of Memphis, TN., which he held until 1968, when Memphis Mayor Henry Loeb appointed him Chief Administrative Officer. That same February, the infamous sanitation worker's strike began, a contentious event that culminated in the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in April. As the mayor focused on the strike, Jerry was given the responsibility for all city departments, and although it exacted a toll on his health, he helped pull the city out of a deep financial deficit and ultimately participated in negotiating the end of the strike. After four demanding and emotionally draining years in city government, Jerry chose not to accept the CAO position with the incoming administration, and, in 1971, he and Sonya began their year-long sabbatical, riding bicycles and taking trains through European countries.
Returning stateside, they lived in northern New England for several years, restoring an inn and working as freelance proofreaders. Sonya and Jerry divorced in 1981.
In 1985, he married Mary (Brucie) Woods, a social worker whose primary clientele were Vietnam Veterans. The couple lived in the Boston area before moving to Corpus Christi, TX., where Mary continued her work with the VA and where Jerry edited textbooks for Houghton Mifflin and tutored immigrants in English. Both proudly supported local Democratic Party efforts. They particularly enjoyed coastal living, fresh seafood, and sunsets from their bluff condo and, later, their high rise apartment.
Jerry loved spending time with his family, and took great pride in every generation, which included three children, five grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Bob and partner, Susan Moldenhauer; Bob's children: Savannah Wolach (husband, Matt, children: Hayden and Ellie); Ash McNierney-Moore (wife, Afton, children: Peyton, Harper, and Brody); his daughter, Melissa Moore (husband Fernando Barros Lirola, her son Quincy Moore and his wife, Samantha); his daughter, Shelley Moore and partner, Mike Zancanella; Shelley's children: Eli Cohen (wife Larisa Colon Rodriguez, daughter, Luna Cohen Colon): Joshua Cohen (wife Laura Manning, children: Viva and Wolf Cohen); his sister, Virginia (Ginny) Phillips and her husband, Dick Bartsch; his former wife, Sonya Moore; several nieces and nephews and their children, a host of in-laws. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Vandi and Horace Moore. There will be no services. Donations in his name can be made to: Doctors Without Borders
