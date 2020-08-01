Jerry Wayne Andersen 1953- 2019 Jerry Wayne Andersen, 66, of Laramie, WY passed away on October 26th, 2019 surrounded by his family at University of Colorado Hospital in Denver. Despite being very healthy, he sustained a severe and unrecoverable stroke.



Jerry was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to Kenneth and Thelma Andersen on April 20, 1953. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Rhonda Andersen (Busig), his daughters Amber Andersen (Michael Enriquez), Megan Andersen, (Lynn Rooney) and his 6 year old granddaughter, Elizabeth "Ellie" Andersen, who was his greatest joy. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Rosalind Linstrom (Larry), his sister-in-law Betty Andersen and many nieces/nephews, and their families.



He graduated from UW in 1975 with a BS in Outdoor Recreation and Park Administration and began working at the UW Physical Plant in 1976. Here he developed many close friendships. In 2010, after 35 years of service, he retired as Manager of Landscaping.



After Jerry and Rhonda retired, they spent winters in Lake Havasu, AZ with many great friends. When they needed a vacation from retirement, they traveled regularly to Hawaii and Mexico as well as special vacations taken to Alaska, Figi, and New Zealand. Jerry also enjoyed his annual bird-hunting trip to Canada with his brother. No grass grew under his feet.



Jerry's greatest passions were a love for his family, the outdoors and wildlife. He believed in a quality of life and never missed a chance to do the things he loved. Even though he showed a gruff exterior and was known as a "straight shooter", he had a sensitive interior and worried very much about those he loved most. He showed his love through acts of service and being physically capable of lending a helping hand to friends and family. His physically imposing nature ensured no one messed with any of his girls!



He will be dearly missed, especially his honest advice, strong hands and protective spirit. He is now in a place where the grass is always green, the sun is always shining and the fish are always biting.



An outdoor Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Avenue, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Please wear your mask as we plan to follow social distancing guidelines.



