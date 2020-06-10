John Adams 1938- 2020 Dr. John Collins Adams, born September 18, 1938, passed away June 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.He was born in New Albany, Indiana to Clarence Delmer and Marie Collins Adams. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1956. He received his Bachelors from Purdue University, his Masters from Iowa State University and his PhD from Washington State University, all in microbiology. He served as a professor of microbiology for 26 years at the University of Wyoming. His research was used worldwide to improve drinking water.He was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club of America, and served as both president and Lieutenant governor, where he helped to restore the Overland Trail marker west of Laramie.He loved fishing, bowling, traveling, and was an avid gardener. From childhood he loved spending time in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and he and Sara made a lifetime of wonderful memories in Au Train, Michigan.He was proceeded in death by his parents and is survived by the love of his life, Sara, and daughters Victoria (Paul) Marano and Sherri (Darryl) Newill. He was greatly loved and is greatly missed.He cared that students who didn't have the means could go to college, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Dr. John Collins Adams to the University of Wyoming Foundation, 222 South 22nd Street, Laramie, Wyoming, 82070.A private family service will be held.