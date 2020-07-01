Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Kathy's life story with friends and family

Share Kathy's life story with friends and family





Go to

1957- 2020 Kathy Trabing, 63, of Laramie died March 7. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center.Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store