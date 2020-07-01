1957- 2020 Kathy Trabing, 63, of Laramie died March 7. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.