1957- 2020 Kathy Trabing, 63, of Laramie died March 7. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Laurence O'Toole Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center.Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook