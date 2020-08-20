Kenneth (Kenny) Roy Neville 1958- 2020 Kenny Neville passed away August 1, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born August 12, 1958 to Avery "Roy" and Joanne I. (Hooks) Neville. Kenny grew up in western Pennsylvania and graduated Redbank Valley High where he was part of the football and wrestling teams. He also attended Clarion County Vocational-Technical school.



He moved to Wyoming in 1979 and was a logger/builder/trucker by trade. He worked several years for Heggie Logging. Kenny loved the outdoors, baseball, and football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed story telling and the company of good friends.



Kenny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters Mary Ann (Rodger) Travis of New Bethlehem, PA, Kathryn (Fred) Workman of Dayton, TN and Amy (Steven) Smith of New Bethlehem, PA and their children and grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church 2130 E Garfield, at 4:00 pm Saturday, August 22nd.



