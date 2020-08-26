1/1
Kevin Robert Shaw
Kevin Robert Shaw 1956- 2020 Kevin Shaw, age 63, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 after a short struggle with cancer. He was comforted by friends and family at his bedside. Kevin was born in Los Alamos, NM, but grew up in Boulder CO. He is survived by his son, three grandchildren two brothers and a sister. Kevin loved and was loved by all who were lucky enough to know him. He lived and found his own happiness around the small community of Centennial, WY. He was a skilled machinist and welder who enjoyed a simple life, but he would do anything to help his friends and neighbors. As an ordained minister, his love will be shared from Heaven.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
