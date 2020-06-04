Kristen Kay Quade
Kristen Kay (McGinnis) Quade 1958- 2020 Kristen Kay (McGinnis) Quade, 61, joined her heavenly Savior on June 2, 2020. Kristen was born in Rockford, Illinois on October 12, 1958. She spent most of her life in the Midwest and retired to Laramie, Wyoming in 2016.

Kristen graduated from Warren High School, Warren, Illinois. She received a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, and Spanish from the University of Dubuque, Iowa. She returned to UD twice earning a Master's of Business Administration degree and later working toward a Master's of Communication degree. She met and married the love of her life, Mitch Quade, at the University on June 14, 1985.

Kris enjoyed several years of employment with newspapers, radio stations, and in various marketing positions, but her true passion was in volunteer work. She led, started, and co-founded many groups. Those nearest and dearest to her heart included Professional Women's Network of Dubuque, St. Ann's MOPS group, the Snack & Gab Prayer Group, Called & Gifted discernment groups, many bible study and faith sharing groups, plus the Martha & Mary Women's Ministry at the St. Paul's Newman Center.

Kris is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Mitch. She is further survived by three beautiful children, Claire, Boise, ID; Hope, Laramie, WY; and Ryan August, Denver, CO; sister Jeanette (Ron) White, Machesney Park, IL, and brother James Konopa, Dallas, TX, plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by father, Clyde McGinnis, mother, Bernice (Ritter) Williams, beloved step-father, Gerald Williams, and a niece, Melanie Konopa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Paul's Newman Center, 1800 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070 on Saturday, June 6 at 1:00 in the afternoon.

A Memorial Mass will be held at her childhood parish of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Warren, IL at a later date with internment at Elmwood Cemetery, Warren, IL.

Memorials may be made to the International Endometriosis Association, 8585 N 76th, Milwaukee, WI 53223.

Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomery-stryker.com

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
