Larry Collins 1940- 2020 Larry Emile Collins, 79, of Laramie, Wyoming passed away on August 2, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1940 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Emile and Nola Collins. His only sibling a brother, Loren was added to the family six years later on October 3, 1946.
Larry met and later married his wife Lois Jean (Fossum) on August 2, 1959. To this union their son Randal (Nellore) Collins was born February 3, 1960 and daughter Tamora (Tami) (Scott) Swinford followed on January 20, 1961.
Larry was a graduate of Laramie High School Class of 1959. Throughout his middle and high school years he worked alongside his dad, Emile, delivering bread and baked goods for Town Hall Bread Company. Following graduation he was employed as a mechanic at the Ford garage during the day and a janitor for the University of Wyoming in the evenings. While cleaning for the print shop, he learned how to run the printing presses. This helped him later secure a full time position. He later retired at the age of 54 as Director of Duplicating Services after 35 years of service.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and the Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls sporting events. He was a member of the Alco Rod and Gun Club and a Cowboys' Football and men's and women's basketball season ticket holder for many years.
He was a gifted pool player who played on leagues for many years and won many tournaments until the loss of his sight prevented him from playing.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lois who passed away on February 5, 2018; his brother Loren, July, 2018 and his two cats Spooky and B.C.
He is survived by his son Randal (Nellore) Collins of Athol, Idaho; Grandson Dalton E. (Rachel) Collins of Spokane, Washington; Grandson Dillon J. (Kayla) Collins of Rathdrum, Idaho and great granddaughter Aurora May Collins.
He is also survived by his daughter Tami (Scott) Swinford of Laramie, Wyoming; Grandson Dustin S. Swinford of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Great granddaughters Alicia A. Swinford of Laramie, Wyoming and Lucy Grace Swinford of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The family requests memorials donations may be made to the Laramie Girls Softball, c/o Western State Bank
3430 Grand Avenue, Laramie, Wyoming 82070.
Larry will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
