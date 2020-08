Or Copy this URL to Share

1921- 2020 Laura McGrew, 98, of Laramie died March 30. A memorial for Laura McGrew will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 pm at the McGrew residence, 1764 Hwy 230 with Pastor Mike Berry officiating. She is remembered by many nieces and nephews including Phyllis (Tom) Ranz and Nancy (Roy) Kern of Laramie.



