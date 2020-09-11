1/
Lawrence Dale Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Dale Young 1940- 2020 Memorial services for Lawrence "Larry" Dale Young, 79, will be held at 2pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at Riverside Church of Christ with Pastor Gary Flom officiating. Larry died September 7, 2020 at Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the family. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.

Larry was born on November 14, 1940 in Torrington, Wyoming. He was the quintessential cowboy who followed the cowboy code and was admired by all who met him. He was an avid outdoorsman, which grew from his experience as a childhood sharpshooter, winning shooting competitions starting at 13. He participated in rodeos as a bareback bronc rider before his life-changing decision to serve his country. In 1961 he joined the US Army where he served twenty years, retiring with the title of Sergeant First Class. During Larry's military career he received a Soldier's Medal for Heroism, the highest peace-time honor a soldier can receive. A cultivated talent for auto racing was also sparked during this time. He traveled to many places throughout his time in the Army, but his most fond places were Germany where hi loved the food, beer, and racing; and Alaska where he also raced and enjoyed the outdoor experience to the fullest. After retiring from the Army in 1981 he moved back to his beloved Wyoming. He began his next career working for Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, where he retired in 2006 as the Assistant Director of the Diesel Department. Larry decided to spend his retirement in his hometown of Torrington and stayed active enjoying odd jobs, bet spent as much of his time hunting and fishing as he could. Among his favorite activities was time with friends and family where he would, much of the time, be found visiting and sharing nostalgic memories with. Larry will be remembered as an honorable man, a hero, and role model with a mischievous sense of humor that endeared those around him. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Young of Lingle, Wyoming; seven children; eighteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his mother; and two sisters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colyer Funeral Home
2935 Main St
Torrington, WY 82240
(307) 532-2320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved