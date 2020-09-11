Lawrence Dale Young 1940- 2020 Memorial services for Lawrence "Larry" Dale Young, 79, will be held at 2pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at Riverside Church of Christ with Pastor Gary Flom officiating. Larry died September 7, 2020 at Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the family. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.Larry was born on November 14, 1940 in Torrington, Wyoming. He was the quintessential cowboy who followed the cowboy code and was admired by all who met him. He was an avid outdoorsman, which grew from his experience as a childhood sharpshooter, winning shooting competitions starting at 13. He participated in rodeos as a bareback bronc rider before his life-changing decision to serve his country. In 1961 he joined the US Army where he served twenty years, retiring with the title of Sergeant First Class. During Larry's military career he received a Soldier's Medal for Heroism, the highest peace-time honor a soldier can receive. A cultivated talent for auto racing was also sparked during this time. He traveled to many places throughout his time in the Army, but his most fond places were Germany where hi loved the food, beer, and racing; and Alaska where he also raced and enjoyed the outdoor experience to the fullest. After retiring from the Army in 1981 he moved back to his beloved Wyoming. He began his next career working for Wyoming Technical Institute in Laramie, where he retired in 2006 as the Assistant Director of the Diesel Department. Larry decided to spend his retirement in his hometown of Torrington and stayed active enjoying odd jobs, bet spent as much of his time hunting and fishing as he could. Among his favorite activities was time with friends and family where he would, much of the time, be found visiting and sharing nostalgic memories with. Larry will be remembered as an honorable man, a hero, and role model with a mischievous sense of humor that endeared those around him. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Young of Lingle, Wyoming; seven children; eighteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his mother; and two sisters.