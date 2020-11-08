Dr. Lee Henry Schick 1935- 2020 Dr. Lee Henry Schick - U.W. Physics Professor
November 23, 1935 - October 30, 2020
Dr. Lee H. Schick, retired physics professor from the University of Wyoming, died at age 84 at his home in Laramie. Dr. Schick was born in Philadelphia, PA., the first child of Bessie (Zack) and David S. Schick. Dr. Schick attended the city's prestigious public Central High School and upon graduation, enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania from which he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956.
After Penn, Dr. Schick went on to graduate from the University of Colorado at Boulder where he studied Theoretical Nuclear Physics and was awarded a PhD. While at Boulder, he met Patricia Neighbors whom he married in 1961. Upon completion of his degree, the couple set sail for England, as Dr. Schick had been offered a post-doctoral position at the University of Birmingham where he studied with noted physicist, Sir Rudolph Peierls. The couple traveled extensively on the European continent while Dr. Schick was at Birmingham.
Upon his return to the United States in 1963, Dr. Schick held a post-doctoral position at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where his daughter Marina was born. Subsequently, he became a member of the faculty at the University of Southern California. His second child, son Saul, was born while the family lived in Los Angeles. Dr. Schick joined the faculty of the University of Wyoming in 1970. His third child, son David, was born the next year in Laramie. During his long tenure at UW, Dr. Schick served as Associate Dean in the College of Arts and Sciences from 1984 to 1991, and as Chair of the Physics Department from 1991 to 1997. He retired in 1999.
Dr. Schick enjoyed traveling, particularly to visit his brother and sister in the Seattle area and Philadelphia, respectively. He took his son David with him on a six-month sabbatical in 1986 to Stavanger, Norway, where he worked for the Norwegian oil company, Statoil.
He loved watching sports, especially football and baseball. He was a fan of the Broncos and liked to watch their games on TV with the volume down while listening to the radio broadcast. He attended many Rockies games over the years with various children and grandchildren. In his younger days, he enjoyed cross country skiing, biking, and faculty softball.
He also enjoyed talk radio, investigative journalism and news, crime dramas, HGTV, spending time at his "ranch house" on the edge of Laramie, and watching the activity in Undine Park from his front porch on 5th Street. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed everything from books on WWII to murder mysteries. He liked to discuss history and science, both subjects of which he was incredibly knowledgeable. Other favorite things included chocolate ice cream, classic movies, Bloody Mary's, good wine, his pets, and his grandchildren.
Dr. Schick had a strong work ethic. He was a kind and caring person who took pleasure in doing for others. He never forgot the birthday of a child or grandchild. He was a rock for his family and could always be counted on for sound advice.
In his later years, he was involved with the Friends of Undine Park, the Eppson Center for Seniors, the Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group, and the Wyoming State Retirees Group.
His wife of 50 years, Patricia Schick, preceded him in death in 2012. In 2015, he married Michele (Campbell) Schick, with whom he enjoyed many adventures. Weakened by heart and kidney conditions, Dr. Schick succumbed to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Michele (Campbell) Schick; children Marina Elizabeth Solt, Saul Turner Schick (Dephne) and David Benjamin Schick (Jennifer); step-children Katie Campbell Bearden (Zach), Kara, Koby, and Kylie Campbell; grandsons Keeton (Kaci) and Jeremy Schick, Braden and Rylan Solt and Caleb Schick; former son-in-law Jim Solt; a brother, Michael Schick, and a sister, Mariann Schick.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, he will always be remembered and cherished in our hearts. A small family gathering will be held in Laramie with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Bess Schick Memorial Fund of Germantown Jewish Centre, Philadelphia.
