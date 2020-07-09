Lester Wright Levi Jr 1950- 2020 Lester Wright Levi Jr ended his watch in the early hours of July 4, 2020 in Laramie, Wyoming. Lester Jr was born September 24, 1950 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Lester Wright Levi and Mary Jane Houston. He and his younger siblings Charles Levi and Cynthia Spratley were raised on the rivers of the Appalachian Mountains. A student of music he sang in the church choir and played the trumpet into high school. He graduated from Central High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1968 before enlisting with the United States Navy as a Radioman out of Norfolk, Virginia. He served the United States in Southeast Asia for one tour. Upon his return from Vietnam, Lester enrolled at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee where he earned a BS in International Relations. He was disciplined and driven and in the late 1970s early 1980s made martial arts his priority earning a 2nd degree blackbelt in Wado-Ryu Karate. He made the move out West in 1984 and fell in love with the freedom of the Rocky Mountains. In 1985 he married Laura Launer with whom he raised three children Evan Wright Levi, Dillon Earl Levi and Maryn Jae Levi. He is survived by his father, siblings, close companion Jo Humphreys and his three children. He has one Grandchild, Houston Earl Wright Levi.
Lester Jr's business legacy in Laramie extends beyond his 30 year tenure at Van's Wholesale. He was active in the Chamber of Commerce, Jubilee Days Committee, Sunrise Rotary as well as volunteering year after year alongside Jeff Thompson for the Jubilee Days pancake breakfast. Every sporting organization, club, non-profit or charitable organization in Laramie has at some point in the last thirty years has been on the receiving end of Lester's never-ending generosity. His tenacity and compassion helped to fuel decades of events and celebrations in Albany County and his leadership lives on in the surviving businesses today.
A service has not yet been organized but the Levi family would like the community to know they are weighing options based on the latest State health guidelines. The Levi family feels the community at-large deserves an opportunity to express their grief but aims to keep the suffering of this instance to a minimum. The Elks Club will have details as they are made available.
