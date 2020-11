Or Copy this URL to Share

1953- 2020 Linda Oleta Johnston, 67, of Denver, CO died November 11. As per her wishes, her body has been cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to C. Block, 2756 Snowy Range Road, Laramie, WY 82070



