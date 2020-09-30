1/1
Lloyd Eugene Hallam
Lloyd Eugene Hallam 1967- 2020 Lloyd Eugene Hallam, 52, of Laramie, died September 23, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born on November 15, 1967 in Lander, WY to Frank and Judy (Schulz) Hallam.

He married Kathleen Jessica Erger on September 4, 1993.

Lloyd enjoyed watching the Colorado Rockies, cooking, listening to music and 4-wheeling.

He was an incredibly hard worker with an outstanding work ethic. He worked for Domino's Pizza for 33 years, where he earned countless awards and recognition.

He is preceded in death by his older sister, Rena Clark and his nephew Dale Lloyd Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy of Laramie; his children, Laura, Emily, and Ben Hallam; his siblings, David Hallam, Vallarie Larson, and Dale Hallam; along with his numerous extended family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 private family services will be held. To attend virtually click the Zoom link on Lloyd's obituary at www.montgomerystryker.com

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to you, Kathy, and your family. I wish you peace and comfort as you grieve.
Lucy Burris
Friend
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Claudia Lynn Jaeger
Friend
