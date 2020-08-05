Lois Marie Pierce 1930- 2020 Lois Marie Pierce entered her eternal rest on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born in Rolette, North Dakota on August 8, 1930 to the late Reverend Emil and Lillian (nee Martin) Quast, the seventh of eight children. She was baptized and later confirmed by her father into the Lutheran faith.
She attended consolidated public and one room country schools in her early years. She graduated in 1948 from the Creighton, Nebraska High School as Secretary of her class. She was very active in drama and music departments singing in six music groups.
She worked in the Secretarial field after graduation until her marriage to Arne Piece of rural Verdigre, Nebraska in 1950. Four children were born to them; Laurie, Mark, Leland and Martin. They lived on the Pierce farmstead until 1968 when they moved to Greeley, Colorado. They divorced in 1972.
She continued working in the auto dealerships, Banks and Insurance offices until she moved to Saratoga, WY in 1983. In 1987 she became the Site Manager of the Senior Center there. She retired in 1995. She also managed the apartment building where she lived.
Her life was spent serving the Lord as a Sunday School teacher, also vacation Bible School, singing in choirs and serving in church offices. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Laramie, WY at the time of her death.
She was very talented in music playing the piano, organ, keyboard, and omni chord. She also enjoyed gardening, camping, cooking, crafts, reading and writing poetry. She published a book of poetry in 2006. She moved to Laramie in 2008.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Mark (in infancy) four sisters, one brother, seven
brother-in-law's, one sister-in-law, one daughter-in-law and two nephews.
She is survived by her children, Laurie, Windsor, CO, Leland, Greeley, CO, Martin, Longmont, CO; grandson, Ryan Nally and wife, Wendy, Greeley, CO, granddaughter, Kristy Nally, Saratoga, WY; six great grandchildren, Pierce, Tessa, Paxton, twins, Ryann and Rory, Tynlee Jo; sister, Doris Hall, Spring, TX; brother, Gene Quast (Carol) Charlotte, NC; many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
There will be no services at her request.
The family requests memorials be given to Zion Lutheran Church, c/o Martin Pierce, 836 Busch St. Longmont, CO 80501.
The Lord Giveth and the Lord taketh away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.
