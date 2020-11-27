Margaret Ann Balthrop 1937- 2020 Margaret Ann Balthrop, 83, entered this world August 30, 1937 and left it November 23, 2020. She leaves behind her adoring husband of 62 years Billy Balthrop, 3 respectful children: David (Sandy) Balthrop in Johnstown, CO, Julie (Joey) Smith in Thomaston, GA and Laurie (Brian) Heath in Cheyenne, WY; 12 beloved grandchildren and 6 precious great grandchildren in WY, CO, and GA. Her life was far and above her wildest dreams. Thanks to her family and friends for making her life so wonderful. Forever and Ever, Amen.
Cremation has taken place and a family gathering will take place at a later date.
Any memorial donations may be made to: Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, POB 2541, Cheyenne, WY, 82003.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com
to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.