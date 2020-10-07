Marilyn Jean (Nesbit) Wood 1940- 2020 Marilyn Jean Wood went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her beloved parents and brother on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wyoming.
Marilyn was a loving, caring, and compassionate sister, mother and grandmother.
She was born January 28, 1940 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Margaret and John Nesbit of Winton, Wyoming. Her grandparents were John and Susie Copyak of Rock Springs and Jim and Jane Nesbit of Clinton, Indiana.
She attended elementary school in Stansbury, Wyoming, graduated from Reliance High School in 1958 as Salutatorian and attended the University of Wyoming for two years.
While at the University, she met and married All-American Basketball player, Tony Windis from New York in 1960 and together they had two children, Anthony Windis, Jr. and Deborah Ann (Windis) Buchhammer.
Following her husband's coaching career, Marilyn lived in Wamsutter, Rock Springs, and Mountain View, Wyoming. While in Rock Springs she was a secretary at Sweetwater County Welfare Office before accepting a position in the Payroll Department at Allied Chemical Green River Works. They later divorced and she married John R. Wood of Paramus, NJ, with whom she had one child, John R. Wood, Jr.
After her marriage to John Wood, she moved to Osborne, Idaho where her husband was an electrical foreman at the Bunker Hill Silver Mine (Gulf Resources) and she worked as a secretary. She and her husband later owned and operated Silver Valley Electric and Wee Wilbur's Convenience Store in Kellogg, Idaho.
Upon her divorce from her second husband, she moved to Laramie and worked at the University of Wyoming for 23 years. She was an administrative secretary in the Football Department under head coaches Pat Dye, Al Kincaid and Dennis Erickson before transferring to the College of Agriculture, Department of Rangeland Ecology and Watershed Management. She retired from the University in 2003 where she cherished the time she spent working with coaches, professors, students, and student athletes throughout her years of service at the University. After retiring from the university, she worked for seven years for attorney Gerald Russell of Credit Information Systems in the collection law Department.
She loved spending time sewing, crafts, scrabble, playing the organ and writing a book entitled "The Day the Whistle Blew" recapturing the life of her family in the Stansbury Wyoming coal camp before and after the mine cave-in that took her father's life. In 2014 her book won 1st place in the non-fictional category by the Wyoming Historical Association. She often spoke with great affection about her parents, brother and grandparents saying she had the best childhood growing up in the Stansbury coal mining camp. However, she never forgot the day her father lost his life in a Stansbury coal mine cave-in.
The highlight of her entire being was her children and beautiful in every way grandchildren: Anna Marie, Thomas, and James Buchhammer and Jordan Wood.
She will always be remembered as a warm and loving person who overcame adversity and challenges throughout her life, while filling her home and the lives within it with love.
She is survived by brother, John Nesbit and his wife Eilene; children Tony Windis, Jr. (Karla), daughter, Deborah Maljian (Ara) John and Kelly Wood along with her four grandchildren: Anna Marie Gernold (Mike), Thomas and James Buchhammer and Jordan Wood; aunt Katherine Croen of Salt Lake City; cousins, Dennis Copyak and LeAnne, George Copyak, Jr., and Fred Copyak and Jeanette all of Salt Lake City, Robert Copyak and Valarie of Idaho, and Loretta and Dick Atwood of Spokane, WA.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father, mother and oldest brother, Jimmy, amongst whom she will be laid to rest in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Others who preceded her in death were her grandparents, Susan and John Copyak (Rock Springs) and Jane and James Nesbit (Clinton, Indiana); aunt Ann Snyder (Hemet, California) and Israel (Zeke); uncles, John Copyak, Sr., Edward Copyak (Rock Springs) and George Copyak (Salt Lake City, Utah).
Cremation has taken place and Marilyn requested gravesite funeral services only to be held for family members and friends.
