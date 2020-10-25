Marilyn Louise Moen 1939- 2020 Marilyn Louise Moen, 81, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 21, 1939. She had been in Ivinson Memorial Hospital for one week, before she succumbed to Covid. Marilyn received loving care from the nurses and doctors at Ivinson.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, George Moen, and her mother, Olga Moen (Held). Her survivors are two sisters, Carolyn Hazlett of Laramie and Georgia Moen of Colorado Springs, nephew Jared Robertson, who teaches music in Singapore, and many cousins. Carolyn's husband, Larry Hazlett, helped tremendously with her care for 24 years, which was a true blessing. She loved him like a brother.



Before moving to Laramie, Marilyn lived in San Antonio, Texas; Shreveport, Louisiana; Savannah, Georgia; a farm near Rocklake, North Dakota; Rapid City, South Dakota; Pueblo, Colorado; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Axtell and Ord, Nebraska. Almost all of these moves were part of living in a family with a father in the Air Force.



While living in North Dakota, Marilyn developed epilepsy at the age of 3 and endured many grand mal seizures, some of which involved head trauma, which led to mental retardation. By the time she lived in Colorado Springs, her father was allowed to stay in Colorado Springs because of her condition. During these years there were no special education classes in public schools, so when Marilyn was 13 and still having seizures, she went to live at Bethphage Mission in Axtell, Nebraska. Bethphage Mission was a home and school for people with disabilities, started by a Swedish Lutheran Pastor in 1913. It and other homes and facilities are now collectively called Mosaic. Sometime during her late teens or early twenties, Marilyn had to start using a wheelchair and used one until she died. Marilyn lived in three other facilities in Ord, Nebraska and finally moved to Laramie Care Center in 1996.



She was very social and participated in almost every activity at Laramie Care Center. She especially enjoyed bingo, dot to dot, puzzles, and bead work. Marilyn always looked forward to holiday celebrations at Carolyn's and Larry's house and her birthday there every June 21st. She loved old time country music artists, including Tennessee Ernie Ford and Burl Ives, and old movies. She was very good at reciting nursery rhymes she had learned as a child.



Marilyn was a huge fan of the Denver Broncos, which was evident in her clothing and room décor. She especially loved John Elway.



Marilyn was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and always attended services, thanks to Sonja Ringren and others, who pushed her wheelchair down the alley every Sunday morning. The congregation of Zion was a blessing for her.



Many thanks to those employees and volunteers of Laramie Care Center who cared for Marilyn for 24 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mosaic, National Supports Office, 4980 S. 118th Street, Omaha, NE, 68137.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store