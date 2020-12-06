1/
MariLynn Lara
MariLynn Lara 1946- 2020 MariLynn (Blount) Lara passed away November 7th, 2020 at her home in Williamsburg, NM. Lynn was born January 10, 1946 in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was one of six children of Robert and Ruth Blount. Lynn spent most of her childhood in Laramie, Wyoming. She moved to Missouri and graduated from Stoutland High School in 1964. After graduation she lived in Casper, Wyoming and Boulder, Colorado. Lynn lived the last 30 years in Williamsburg, NM. She worked as a caregiver for many years in Sierra County. After retiring, she learned to play bridge and was in high demand as a partner with the bridge players. She was an active member of the Truth or Consequences Women of the Moose Chapter 1646. She held all of the chairs and earned her cap and gown. Lynn loved all animals, especially cats, and lavished attention and treats on her two furbabies. Lynn was preceded in death by her life partner, John Rayburn, parents, sister, brother, great nephew, and two brother-in-laws. She is survived by sisters, Ruth Volksen, Judi Mondragon (Rudy), brother, Dan (Judy) and their extended families. Two nieces, Joanie DeBerry and Lee Ann Cox were especially close to Lynn. Cremation has taken place and at Lynn's request, no services will be held.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
