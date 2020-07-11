Marlene Rose McConnell 1931- 2020 Marlene Rose McConnell, born October 11, 1931, in Laramie, Wyoming to Mable and John White died July 7, 2020.
She graduated from Laramie High School in 1949, and worked as a dental assistant until her marriage to her ex-husband G.R. McConnell Jr. Her marriage to a military man took her to many places such as Venezuela, Midway Island, Florida, Virginia, Maine, California and back to Laramie. Marlene worked at the U.S.G.S and the Laramie fire department for several years.
She loved painting, making floral arrangements, golf, her piano, making baby hats for newborns at the hospital but most of all she loved her family.
She is survived by two sisters Billie Thorne Bymers and Donna Afflerbach Miller and her two sons Giley &
Laura McConnell and their children Sean, Samantha, Seth, Steve and Michael & Anjie McConnell and their children Mark and Kiley.
Family will gather later to spread her ashes in a quiet mountain setting.
