Morris Coburn Jones 1931- 2020 Retired University of Wyoming architect, Morris Coburn Jones, 89, passed away July 7, 2020, in Walla Walla, Washington. Morris was born to Coburn and Grace Irene (King) Jones on March 14, 1931, in Winfield, Kansas. He and Patsy Longley were married on June 6, 1953, in Garden City, Kansas. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before her death in 2018. He graduated from Kansas State College (now KSU) in 1954 with a degree in architecture and a commission into the US Air Force.After discharge from the USAF, he and Pat relocated back to Garden City to begin a private architectural practice. In 1965, the family moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where Morris began his career with the University of Wyoming, retiring in 1986. During his time with the UW, 2,500,000 square feet of construction was completed, with more square footage underway at his retirement. While in Laramie, Morris served as president of the Rotary Club, and as Rotary District Governor, and was honored by his Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was named as coach of the Laramie Youth Baseball All-Star team in 1971. In 1978 he served as president of the Laramie Chamber of Commerce. He served on the Laramie City Planning Commission from 1969 - 1981 and was Vice President of the Brees Field Airport Board. He was appointed by the Governor to the State of Wyoming Energy Conservation Advisory Committee, proudly advised on Wyoming Governor's Residence Commission under both Republican and Democratic governors. In 1981 he served as president of the Laramie Country Club. He was an active member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Cathedral and sang in the choir. He earned his Wyoming real estate license in 1978.After retiring to Walla Walla, he and Pat took up residence overlooking the WW Country Club Golf Course, bagging several holes-in-one. Although "retired", he served on the Building and Grounds committee at Whitman College and advised WW Community College on the building of the Clarkston Campus. He volunteered in the cardiac rehab center at St. Mary Medical Center for over 10 years. He served on the vestry of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and sang in the choir.Morris was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Pat. He is survived by daughter Stacy (Tom) Prest of Walla Walla, and son Matt (Tami) of Palisade, Colorado, 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Alesha, Chelsey and Matt II, and 9 great grandchildren, all from Colorado. Private interment took place at the St. Paul's columbarium. A memorial service will be held after the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Memorial gifts can be directed to St. Paul's Permanent Endowment Fund."Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth... Put out my hand, and touched the face of God."