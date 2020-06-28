Nancy Marie Reed 1943- 2020 Nancy Marie Reed (nee Bottom) died peacefully in her daughter's home on June 19, 2020, in Castle Rock, Colorado at the age of 77.



Nancy is survived by her children, Brad (Brandi) Reed of Northglenn, Colorado, and Susan (Brian) Kelly of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren, Preston and Devin Reed of Houston, Texas, Kristin Abeyta of Denver, Colorado, Brandon, Braxton, and Braelynn Reed of Northglenn Colorado; great-granddaughter Gemma Russo of Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her former husband, Patrick Dennis Reed; father, Walter Roy Bottom; mother, Ellen Naomi Knight Corbett; stepfather, George Clarence Corbett; sister, Judith Julia Bottom Kurtz and half-brother George Howard Corbett.



Nancy was born on June 6, 1943, in Laramie, Wyoming to Walter Roy Bottom and Ellen Naomi Knight. She spent her early years in McFadden, Wyoming and attended school at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, during which time she met Patrick Dennis Reed. She married Patrick Dennis Reed in 1960. Nancy and Pat made their home in Northglenn, Colorado and within the next six years, the couple welcomed two children into their home. Although Pat died in 1971, Nancy never remarried. Successfully raising Brad and Susan as a single parent was a notable achievement of Nancy's; she set about teaching her children strong values, such as honesty, fairness, and strength of character. Her children remember her as a wise and loyal mother, with a feisty and fun sense of humor, who encouraged them to pursue their goals.



Nancy lived in Northglenn, Colorado from 1964 until 1990, and moved frequently thereafter. Nancy spent much of her career linked to the banking industry, where she was very accomplished. She supplemented her career aspirations with night classes to further her ambitions. She enjoyed travel and was able to visit significant areas such as England, Scotland, and Greece. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was loved and cherished by them as "Grams."



Nancy had a very strong personality, adamant about many things. She possessed a great sense of humor, and was always a genuine, fair, and trustworthy individual who was loved and adored by many.



An intimate and private gathering to celebrate Nancy's life to be determined and arranged by family.



