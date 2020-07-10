1/
Nina L. Hawley
Nina L. (Clause) Hawley 1942- 2020 Nina L. Clause Hawley, 77, of Laramie, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Greybull, Wyoming on December 3, 1942 and attended schools there. Upon graduation she married Larry W. Hawley of Powell, WY, which ended in divorce.

Nina then moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming and met the love of her life, Alfred Gonzales. They were together for 43 1/2 years until he passed away December 15, 2010.

Her parents, Margaret and Marvin Clause and brother, David died previously.

Nina enjoyed reading and was an avid gardener for over 50 years. She helped start and took care of the footbridge garden on the west side for many years.

She is survived by a brother, Larry Clause of Marbleton, WY and a sister, Jean Stoutmeyer of Eugene, Oregon, and nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no services and cremation has taken place. Nina's best friend and husband will scatter her and Alfred's ashes together in the mountains where they gathered driftwood.

Published in Laramie Boomerang from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
