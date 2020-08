Patricia Ann Case 1940- 2020 Kenesaw, NE resident, Patricia Ann Case, 80, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Premier Estates of Kenesaw, Kenesaw, NE.Services will be held at the Garland Community Church , 900 Sheridan Ave., Garland, WY at 10:30 a.m., August 15, 2020. Apfel Funeral Home, Hastings, NE is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please make donations to the Dementia Society of America Patricia was born March 26, 1940 to Herbert Warren and Velma Janet (Brummet) Carter in Vandalia, Illinois. She graduated Laramie High School in 1958, and then attended Barnes School of Business in Denver, CO. Patricia worked as a Secretary at the University of Nebraska, Arizona State University, and the University of Wyoming.She is survived by her sons Robert J Case Jr of Norfolk, VA and Loren Scott Case of Fremont, NE, and her sisters Iris, Avis, Linda, and Crystal.She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Micheal.