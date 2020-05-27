Home

Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Patricia Elizabeth DeVoe


1947 - 2020
Patricia Elizabeth DeVoe Obituary
Patricia Elizabeth (Kay) DeVoe 1947- 2020 With profound sadness, we share that Patricia "Pat" DeVoe succumbed to metastatic breast cancer on May 15th, 2020 at the age of 72. She battled for over 35 years before going home to the Lord.

Pat was born October 23rd, 1947 in Elizabeth City, NC. She married William DeVoe of Boston, MA, on October 15th, 1967. Their son, William, was born in 1969 in Boston. She lived an itinerant life, eventually living in New York, Virginia, Massachusetts, Colorado, Wyoming, and even Saudi Arabia.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Gloria Kay of North Babylon, NY. She is survived by her son, Bill, two grandchildren, Cathy and Andrew, and daughter-in-law Susie, all of Denver, CO. Her Laramie family consisted of everyone who knew her and especially the congregation at Whitewater Christian Church.

Services will be held Friday, May 29th, at 2pm at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home in Laramie.
Published in Laramie Boomerang from May 27 to May 28, 2020
